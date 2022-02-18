PM Modi to inaugurate two new railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will inaugurate newly constructed 9.44-km-long 5th and 6th railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on Friday through video conferencing. He will also flag off an additional suburban train services from there.

State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also be joining the event virtually while Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, and deputy CM Ajit Pawar will be present at Thane.

With the commissioning of the two new lines, 36 additional suburban services will be introduced on the main line of Central Railway and the air conditioned local train services will increase from 10 to 44. The new trains will run from Saturday.

According to the officials, Kalyan is the main junction of Central Railway. The traffic coming from north and south of the country merge at Kalyan and move towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. It has had four tracks. Two of those were used for slow local trains while the remaining two were used for fast local, Mail Express and goods trains. The two additional tracks were planned between Kalyan and CSMT to segregate suburban and long distance trains.

While the work on the 5th and the 6th lines on the stretches between Kurla and Thane, and Diva and Kalyan, was completed earlier, the two tracks — each of 9.44 km between Diva and Thane — were left and were the missing link, creating a bottleneck and leading to capacity constraint.

“With the commissioning of the two lines, the entire portion from Kurla/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Kalyan (36 km) has six lines with separate corridor for suburban (two slow local, two fast local), and long distance trains (two lines), specially for trains originating/ terminating from/to LTT,” said Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar.

The 9.44 km-long Electrified Double line passes through Thane, Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations and long distance train path is segregated from Kurla to Kalyan.