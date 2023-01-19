scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

PM Modi to inaugurate Metro lines, projects in Mumbai: Full schedule here

Flying activities, including use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, will not be allowed under the limits of police stations at BKC and nearby areas in Mumbai from noon till midnight

Lifesize cut-outs of PM Modi have been installed in Mumbai along the route he will take on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
PM Modi to inaugurate Metro lines, projects in Mumbai: Full schedule here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a string of projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare during his visit to Mumbai.

The Mumbai police will press into service around 5,000 cops in the western suburbs as part of security arrangements during Modi’s visit. Meanwhile, offices in the Bandra Kurla Complex area have been asked to allow their employees to leave early in view of the traffic restrictions in place throughout the day.

Here is the Prime Minister’s full schedule in Mumbai:

4.14 pm: Modi to arrive at Mumbai airport

5.02 pm: Modi to arrive at MMRDA grounds, BKC

5.10 pm to 5.28 pm: Screening of films on Metro rail, sewage treatment plants, BMC hospitals, roads, PM Svanidhi scheme, CSMT railway station redevelopment

5.28 pm: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ address

5.38 pm: CM Eknath Shinde’s address

5.48 pm: PM Modi’s address

6.19 pm: PM to depart from BKC for Gundavali metro station

6.32 pm: Inauguration of Metro lines 2A and 7

6.40 pm: Launch of Metro app and NCMC card

6.53 pm: Travel by Metro from Gundavali to Mogra and back

7 pm: PM departs from Gundavali for Mumbai airport

7.15 pm: PM departs from Mumbai

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:52 IST
