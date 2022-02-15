PM Modi to flag off new AC local train services between CMST and Kalyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating air conditioned local train services on the Central Railways (CR) Mumbai suburban network on February 18 via video conferencing, said a senior railway official.

CR has decided to introduce 34 new Air Conditioned local train services and two non-ac local train services on the main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan and Kasara railway stations. The fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva route were started earlier this month.

With this, there will be a total of 44 AC local train services offering cool rides to the Mumbaikars.

According to Railway officials, currently there are a total 10 local train services or trips between CSMT and Kalyan and with the addition of the 34 more AC train services there will be a total of 44 AC local train services on the main line of CSMT.

The official added that CR has acquired an air-conditioned train from the Western Railway to run these extra trips and also from the Harbor line of the CR.

Commuters traveling on the Mumbai local trains however have not preferred AC local trains services owing to less frequency and high fare as compared to the Non-AC local trains.

Sources have claimed that the railway boards, including Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, are also in favor of reducing fares. However, the Railway Board is yet to take any decision on the same.