PM Modi to flag off Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 from Gundavali station on Jan 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Gundavali metro station on January 19, Thursday. While line 2A will be from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West, Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East. PM Modi will later take a ride on the new Metro line from Gundavali to Mogra before returning to Gundavali station, as per sources.

Both Metro lines will become operational on January 20, Friday. The first paid service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on Line 2A and the last will be at 9.24 pm. Similarly, on Line 7, the first service from Gundavali station will be at 5.55 am and the last one at 9.24 pm. The services will be run on the entire 35-km elevated corridor stretch using 22 rakes. With 28 rakes available at the Charkop depot, the rest will be kept on standby mode in case of emergencies.

The Metro service, comprising six coaches, will run at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

During his visit to Mumbai, PM Modi will also address party workers of both the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground. BJP leaders have asked party workers to gather at the ground by 1 pm on Thursday, since the Western Express Highway will be kept closed for security reasons. The two parties will also be engaged in a show of strength by erecting flags across the city on the day.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly reviewed Metro lines 2A and 7 at the Gundavali Metro station. The elevated new Metro line passing from Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH), both important roads in Mumbai, is expected to turn into an important mode of public transportation. The lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh passengers daily, thereby cutting down on vehicular traffic by 25 per cent, besides reducing the crowd in Mumbai suburban local train services.