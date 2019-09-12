Toggle Menu
PM Modi to address Fadnavis’ rally in Nashik on Sept 19https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/pm-modi-to-address-fadnavis-rally-in-nashik-on-sept-19/

PM Modi to address Fadnavis’ rally in Nashik on Sept 19

Related News More than 2,700 gifts to PM Narendra Modi to be auctioned Two students from Baramati, Mumbai watch Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi PM Modi: Some people think ‘Om’ and ‘cow’ will take country back to 16th century Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Nashik on September 19, on the […]

pm modi in nashik, pm modi nashik rally, modi in nashik, devendra fadnavis, maharashtra elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Nashik on September 19, on the concluding day of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ three-phase Mahajanadesh Yatra.

The third phase of the CM’s public outreach campaign will commence from September 13 from Akole in Ahmednagar district. Yatra coordinator Sujit Singh Thakur said, “During the third phase, Fadnavis will travel 13 districts and covering 60 Assembly segments and 1,528 km.”

The first two phases were held at Vidarbha and Marathwada region.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android