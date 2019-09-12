PM Modi to address Fadnavis’ rally in Nashik on Sept 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Nashik on September 19, on the concluding day of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ three-phase Mahajanadesh Yatra.

The third phase of the CM’s public outreach campaign will commence from September 13 from Akole in Ahmednagar district. Yatra coordinator Sujit Singh Thakur said, “During the third phase, Fadnavis will travel 13 districts and covering 60 Assembly segments and 1,528 km.”

The first two phases were held at Vidarbha and Marathwada region.