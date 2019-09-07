PM Modi takes darshan of Lord Ganesh in Mumbai suburb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganesh in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai.

Modi, who is one a one-day visit to Maharashtra, took darshan of Lord Ganesh at the Lokmanya Seva Sangh (LSS) as part of the ongoing Ganesh festival.

The PM went straight to the suburb after landing at the international airport.

At the airport, Modi was welcomed by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Apart from Koshyari and Fadnavis, state BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil was also present when Modi offered prayers.

The prime minister also interacted with officials of the LSS, a 96-year-old not-for-profit organisation, who presented him with a portrait of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and books on the activities of the LSS.

Modi also garlanded the bust of Lokmanya, who had started Ganesh festival at public level to galvanise people against the British, on the LSS premises.

The PM is scheduled to attend various events in Mumbai and Aurangabad.