PM Modi, Shah made BJP ‘RSS-mukt’ before ‘Cong-mukt’ mission: Shiv Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President Amit Shah

Shiv Sena has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah made the BJP “RSS-mukt” well before their mission to make the country “Congress-mukt”. In an editorial in party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said it was said that the BJP won the general elections in 2014 due to the hard work of sangh pracharaks and swayamsevaks, but it won due to the popularity of Modi. “Otherwise the victory wasn’t easy, feel Modi bhakts. So, there is straight division between RSS and Modi bhakts in the BJP. Modi has refused to give unnecessary importance to RSS,” said the editorial.

Sena said that it is not certain how much the RSS would help the BJP politically. “Because, it doesn’t want hardworking RSS activists but want power, money and use of all the means to win the polls. It was seen from their actions at various places. Modi and Shah have made BJP RSS-mukt before making the country Congress-mukt. It is the biggest achievement,” the party said.

Referring to the controversy over former President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to an event organised by the RSS in Nagpur, the Sena said the controversy was unnecessary stating that it is a sign of the foolishness of the Congress. Those people who opposed Mukherjee visit didn’t understand the RSS, which is secular, said the Sena.

“It is the need of the RSS to get Mukherjee on the dais than Mukherjee wanting to go,” said Sena.

