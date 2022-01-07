PM stranded: Thackeray wants probe into Punjab security lapse, says Raut

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover in Punjab, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that CM Uddhav Thackeray has demanded a probe into the security lapse.

“The Prime Minister belongs to the entire country. There should be no compromise on his security. The flaws found in Modi’s security during his visit to Punjab are serious. The country has lost two prime ministers due to such flaws. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that a thorough inquiry should be conducted into the matter,” Raut tweeted.

While the Sena has demanded a probe, the Congress, its alliance partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for PM’s security and should answer the questions pertaining to the lapses.

“For a PM’s visit, all security arrangements are put in place at least 15 days in advance and information is obtained from three intelligence agencies and SPG controls all the planning. The SPG comes under the Union home department, which is currently headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. So, Shah should give answers regarding the security lapses during the PM’s visit in Punjab,” said state Congress president Nana Patole.