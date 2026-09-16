PM Modi’s school friend Asgar Ali gets relief in land dispute days after meeting him

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Asgar Ali Vohra’s long-running land dispute in Bhayandar took a sudden turn just a week after he met his schoolmate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and sought his intervention and a CBI probe into the matter.
After the meeting, Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd, linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Narendra Mehta, has agreed to give up the construction permission it obtained on part of the disputed land. The BJP MLA has also agreed to withdraw the police complaint against Asgar Ali Vohra.
The developments followed a meeting between PM Modi and Asgar Ali Vohra at the Mantralaya on September 8. Vohra and PM Modi were reportedly schoolmates at the BN High School in Vadnagar, Gujarat.
In a letter to the MBMC’s town-planning department, Seven Eleven had said that it bought 1,405 sq m of land at Navghar from Mervin Joseph Fernandes and others through a registered deed dated June 13, 2019. The company also said that it subsequently obtained construction permission dated April 17, 2026.
However, citing the land dispute, it said it was surrendering the permission and even asked the civic body to return the fees paid.
During a meeting with PM Modi, Vohra claimed that he and his brother acquired the 2,810 sq m of land back in 1989 and never sold or transferred it. He also alleged that the documents relating to the land were created without his knowledge and the property was divided, with claims involving Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Construction.
The dispute has been before the courts and government authorities for years. A January 2026 civil court judgment, referred to in Vohra’s legal notice, held that the later document relied upon by Swayam Builders cannot affect Vohra’s rights arising from the 1989 document, to the extent of the vendors’ interest.
The judgment did not, however, declare Vohra the absolute owner of the entire 2,810 sq m, according to the notice.
Asgar Ali Vohra also cited a July 3 CID document-examination report which had found discrepancies in signatures and figures in two documents that had been changed using whitener.
The latest development also concerns a police case against Vohra and another person. In a letter to the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner, Seven Eleven referred to the FIR registered in December 2025 over alleged unauthorised entry on the disputed property.
After Vohra’s meeting with the prime minister, the company said the parties had now reached an understanding over the land and requested that the complaint be withdrawn.
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