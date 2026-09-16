PM Modi’s school friend Asgar Ali gets relief in land dispute days after meeting him

PM Modi and Asgar Ali Vohra were schoolmates at the BN High School in Vadnagar, Gujarat. (Express photo)

Asgar Ali Vohra’s long-running land dispute in Bhayandar took a sudden turn just a week after he met his schoolmate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and sought his intervention and a CBI probe into the matter.

After the meeting, Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd, linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Narendra Mehta, has agreed to give up the construction permission it obtained on part of the disputed land. The BJP MLA has also agreed to withdraw the police complaint against Asgar Ali Vohra.

The developments followed a meeting between PM Modi and Asgar Ali Vohra at the Mantralaya on September 8. Vohra and PM Modi were reportedly schoolmates at the BN High School in Vadnagar, Gujarat.