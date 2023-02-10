scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Ahead of PM Modi’s Mumbai visit, rescheduling of trains ‘without prior notice’ inconveniences rail passengers

According to the Central Railway, the Sevagram Express train that runs between Mumbai and Nagpur has been rescheduled as the Nagpur-Mumbai train will run two hours late.

The timetable of long-distance trains was affected and it was necessary to inform passengers about the change in train timings and schedule, commuters said. (Representational image)

Several railway passengers were inconvenienced on Tuesday as some long-distance trains were cut short or rescheduled, allegedly without prior notice, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on Friday to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains. The semi-high-speed trains are being introduced on the existing routes of CSMT-Shirdi and CSMT- Solapur.

According to the Central Railway, the Sevagram Express train that runs between Mumbai and Nagpur has been rescheduled as the Nagpur-Mumbai train will run two hours late. Train no. 12139 has been rescheduled by 35 minutes from the time of departure from CSMT station. Mumbai Nagpur Sevagram Express train scheduled time from CSMT will leave half an hour late from its scheduled time of 2.55 pm.

Similarly, the Punjab Mail was terminated earlier at Dadar station instead of at CSMT station on Friday. Passengers were inconvenienced as no prior intimation was given in this regard.

The timetable of long-distance trains was affected and it was necessary to inform passengers about the change in train timings and schedule, commuters said.

PM Modi will flag off the luxury Vande Bharat trains on two routes on Friday. While the semi-high-speed train will reduce travel time on the CSMT-Solapur route by one hour and 30 minutes, the service on the CSMT-Shirdi route will see a reduction in travel time by just 5 minutes. The train will charge a fare of Rs 975 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,840 for executive class between CSMT and Shirdi, including meals.

This is Modi’s second visit to the city in less than a month and comes in the wake of the soon-to-be-announced elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 14:14 IST
