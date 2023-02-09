PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Friday: Traffic regulations to remain in place on these roads

Owing to a scheduled visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai on Friday, the traffic department have issued a notification detailing regulations between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm around Andheri.

Traffic authorities said that as a public program is scheduled on Friday at Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah in Marol Campus at Andheri (East), large number of citizens are expected to attend the program.

“In order to streamline traffic and to avoid inconvenience to people in general, traffic on the entire Marol Church Road (and side roads of Marol Church road), Airport Road Metro Station junction, Andheri-Ghatkopar/Kurla Road and Elevated Airport Road from Vile Parle (East) traffic will be controlled and regulated,” read the notification issued by the traffic police.

According to the traffic authorities, the regulation of traffic on the roads will remain in force between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

Officials have also announced an optional routes for the commuters during the period of Modi’s visit:

(1) Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road – Vehicles proceeding through Andheri Kurla road from Sakinaka Junction shall go straight via Sakivihar road through Milind Nagar, L.&T. Gate No. 8 by taking left turn via J.V.L.R to Western Express Highway.

(2) Traffic from Bohra Colony to Andheri Kurla Road via Marol Church will be diverted to Andheri – Kurla Road via Marol Pipeline from Kadam Wadi.

(3) Traffic from Bohra Colony to Marol Maroshi Road via Marol Church Road will take a left turn at Star Polti Farm Marol Church Road and go straight through Marol Gaon Road under Marol Village and take a left turn near Savla General Store towards Marol Maroshi Road.

Modi had last visited Mumbai in January, when he inaugurated projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore, including two Metro lines. Launching a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,800 crore at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Modi had said that the country is “moving forward with a futuristic and modern approach” and “there is a lot of positivity about India across the world”.