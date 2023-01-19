scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Mumbai: Check traffic restrictions in the city as PM Modi arrives to launch multi-crore projects

Mumbai Traffic police enforced travel curbs on Western Express Highway and around Bandra Kurla Complex.

mumbai traffic update, modi mumbai visit, mumbai traffic jam modi, modi in mumbai, mumbai traffic police update, mumbai news, narendra modi mumbai visit, narendra modi, bjp, shiv sena, eknath shinde, devendra fadnavis, bkc, mmrda grounds, mumbai metro, mumbai metro inauguration, traffic restrictions bkc, traffic restrictions andheri, indian express newsA cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in preparation for his rally, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai on Thursday evening, inaugurate Metro lines 2A and 7 and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 38,000 crore, related to infrastructure and civic amenities, among others.

PM Modi is expected to arrive at Mumbai airport at around 4.14 pm. He will head to MMRDA ground in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where he will address BJP party workers. He will be on stage by 5 pm and in the PM’s presence, various short films showcasing the details of the projects that he will lay the foundation stone for during his Mumbai visit will be released.

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in the pipeline, the event is likely to be a BJP show of strength. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, city MPs and MLAs will also attend the function.

Also Read |PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 7 today: All you need to know

Apart from other projects, at 6.30 pm, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 35-km long Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, which will pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway and are expected to reduce traffic on these roads and reduce crowding on Mumbai’s local trains.

Following this, PM Modi will launch a Metro mobile application and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) at the Gundavali Metro station in Andheri (East). As reported first by The Indian Express, PM Modi will take a Metro ride from Gundavali Metro station to the next station, Mogra, and return to Gundavali by around 6.53 pm. He will then leave for the airport, which is close to the Gundavali Metro station on Line 7. PM Modi is scheduled to leave Mumbai at 7.15 pm.

Traffic curbs in place

With traffic likely to get affected, especially on the Western Express Highway and BKC, due to the PM’s visit, the Mumbai traffic police have issued alerts:

* No entry for heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, between 12 pm and 9 pm.

* Ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction.

Also Read |Mumbai police to deploy 5,000 cops for PM Modi’s security in Bandra Kurla Complex

* No entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC family court towards Kurla.

* No entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla.

* No entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.

* No entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.

* No parking on any road in BKC premises.

* Vehicles from WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link going via BKC premises towards Kurla should take a road to MMRDA junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway.

* Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax Junction should move along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-KalaNagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

* Vehicles going to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC premises should take a U-turn from Valmiki Nagar and proceed via Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla.

* Vehicles proceeding through Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti through BKC connector should proceed through NSE Junction-Income Tax Junction-Family Court Junction and then through MMRDA Junction to their desired destination.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 14:42 IST
