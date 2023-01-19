PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 38,000 cr in Mumbai, says local body role critical, need triple engine for development

Underlining that the country is “moving forward with a futuristic and modern approach” and “there is a lot of positivity about India across the world”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that “this is the first time since Independence that India has the courage to turn its dreams into reality”.

Launching a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,800 crore at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections which are already due, the Prime Minister said, “The role of local governance, along with the state and the Centre, is integral for accomplishing the bigger goals.”

Calling for a corruption-free local administration while emphasising the significance of Mumbai in the overall development of India, Modi praised the work being done by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said, “Coordination between the Centre, state and local body is critical for the development of Mumbai.”

Stating that there will be no paucity of funds for the development of Mumbai, he said in the past, funds from the Centre would not reach those it was meant for. But the “double engine” governments at the Centre and the state, he said, are committed to the transformation of Mumbai.

“From a double engine, we have to make it a triple engine,” he said, referring to the important role of the elected local body.

“In a city like Mumbai, large-scale projects can only be implemented if the local government and elected leaders have a vision towards development. There are no budget constraints when it comes to development for the people of Mumbai. But if the money is being kept in banks as fixed deposits instead of making proper use of it, then how will Mumbaikars have a bright future?” he said.

He said that projects such as sewage treatment plants, coastal road, Metro rail, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, road concretisation are being implemented to make Mumbai ready for the future.

Advertisement

Old projects like the Dharavi Redevelopment Plan, he said, are coming back on track and the attempt to change the quality of roads is being taken up by the state government. He said these projects will usher in major changes in the lives of Mumbaikars.

While elaborating on the PM SVAnidhi Yojana, Modi reiterated that his government is committed to improve the lives of the poor, daily wage workers and hawkers who constitute a sizable workforce in Mumbai.

“For several decades, these hawkers were subjected to exploitation by private money lenders. They were reeling under financial debt. But PM SVAnidhi Yojana provides them easy access to loans that get directly credited in their accounts,” he said. At least one lakh hawkers have benefitted and many more will avail the schemes, he said.

Advertisement

“I am saying this with all respect towards the sentiments of Mumbaikars that when it comes to BJP or NDA, we never stop development projects to do politics. However, during the MVA government, we saw how projects like PM SVAnidhi were stopped from being implemented, which in turn affected the progress in livelihood of thousands of small-scale vendors and retailers. Today, we disbursed funds worth Rs 100 crore under this scheme, when this should have been done,at least two years back,” he said.

Reflecting on the global recession, Modi said, “At a time when even developed countries are grappling with financial crisis, India has withstood the challenge.” Even now, 80 crore beneficiaries are being covered under various welfare schemes, he said.

“India with a futuristic and modern approach is moving forward. There is a lot of positivity about India across the world. The world has acknowledged India’s self-confidence and capability. For the first time, the world has taken note of the country,” he said.