scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy today

This will be the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy (also known as Jamea). It is the premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community

PM Modi MumbaiFirst established over two centuries ago in Surat, Gujarat, in 1810, Jamea seeks to prepare young Dawoodi Bohra men and women for leadership positions within society, global citizens dedicated to serving others and committed to acting in accordance with the values, principles, and ideals imparted to them over the course of their education. (File)
Listen to this article
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, located in Andheri’s Marol on Friday evening. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq and head of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, will be present to welcome the Prime Minister for the programme.

This will be the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy (also known as Jamea). It is the premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community. First established over two centuries ago in Surat, Gujarat, in 1810, Jamea seeks to prepare young Dawoodi Bohra men and women for leadership positions within society, global citizens dedicated to serving others and committed to acting in accordance with the values, principles, and ideals imparted to them over the course of their education.

In 1983, the Karachi campus was inaugurated by Pakistani president Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. Jamea’s third campus was inaugurated in Nairobi in 2017 by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

More from Mumbai

According to the institute, Jamea has hosted a number of high-profile guests and dignitaries over the course of its history, including several heads of state. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru visited the Surat campus in 1960 during his first visit to Gujarat as the prime minister. On the occasion of the inauguration of new facilities the following year, he wrote ‘I hope that this Academy will continue not only to teach the wisdom and culture of the past but also the wisdom and achievements of the present age.’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:07 IST
Next Story

Four Union ministers among BJP’s list of 40 star campaigners for Chinchwad, Kasba bypolls

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close