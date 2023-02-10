PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, located in Andheri’s Marol on Friday evening. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq and head of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, will be present to welcome the Prime Minister for the programme.

This will be the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy (also known as Jamea). It is the premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community. First established over two centuries ago in Surat, Gujarat, in 1810, Jamea seeks to prepare young Dawoodi Bohra men and women for leadership positions within society, global citizens dedicated to serving others and committed to acting in accordance with the values, principles, and ideals imparted to them over the course of their education.

In 1983, the Karachi campus was inaugurated by Pakistani president Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. Jamea’s third campus was inaugurated in Nairobi in 2017 by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the institute, Jamea has hosted a number of high-profile guests and dignitaries over the course of its history, including several heads of state. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru visited the Surat campus in 1960 during his first visit to Gujarat as the prime minister. On the occasion of the inauguration of new facilities the following year, he wrote ‘I hope that this Academy will continue not only to teach the wisdom and culture of the past but also the wisdom and achievements of the present age.’