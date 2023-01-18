PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Mumbai CSMT redevelopment project tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Mumbai on Thursday to inaugurate the metro lines 2A and 7, will also lay the foundation stone for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) redevelopment project.

The redevelopment plan involves turning the station, a Unesco World Heritage Site in the Maharashtra capital, into a multimodal transport hub providing multiple access points to passengers. It will also provide linkage between the suburban railway, harbour line, metro rail and commercial development, railway officials said.

The officials said the station would be developed as per the green building concept and that it would become a smart station with modern a building management system integrated with CCTV and other systems.

The project would provide better services and energy-efficient buildings and restore the railway station built in 1930. The arrival and departure passengers would be segregated. The station would function like a centre rail mall offering retail, entertainment, food and beverage, and souvenir shopping, the officials said.

“The tender process for the redevelopment project is in the final stage and the bidder will be selected soon. In September last year, the Union cabinet gave its approval and the project has also received the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee’s nod. The project is expected to be completed within three years after the contract is awarded,” an official said.