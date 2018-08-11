PM Modi chief guest at IIT-B’s annual convocation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, which was recently chosen as one of the six Institutions of Eminence in the country, is set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest at its annual convocation on Saturday.

Modi, who has agreed to be the chief guest for the 56th edition, will deliver the annual convocation address. The PM is expected to motivate the students “to be a constructive element of the society through their expertise and skills that they acquired at the institute”, according to the institute’s website. It is the first time that the prime minister will attend a programme at IIT-B since taking office.

While Director Devang Khakhar was unavailable for comment, the Dean, Student Affairs, Soumyo Mukherjee, said: “We have invited the Prime Minister this time because it is our diamond jubilee year. It is a very special occasion and we have invited him specifically for that.”

After the convocation, Modi will inaugurate a building for the department of energy science and engineering and centre for environmental science and engineering at the institute. “He will unveil the plaque for the building on Saturday,” Mukherjee said. Over 2,500 students are expected to graduate at the ceremony on Saturday.

Last month, the institute got the tag of “Institution of Eminence” from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) and is now eligible for a government grant of Rs1,000 crore over five years. Last year, IIT-B also made its debut in the list of Top 200 universities in the world.

It moved from 179th rank last year to 162nd this year. In the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the MHRD, IIT-B featured in the Top Five list under three categories this year. Overall, the institute secured the third position and ranked second in the engineering colleges category.

