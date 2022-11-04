scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

PM Modi: Centre nod for over 220 projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra

While work on some of these projects has already started, it will begin soon on the other projects as well, said the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Speaking at a mass employment drive conducted by the Maharashtra government on Thursday via video-conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the central government has approved nearly 225 projects for Maharashtra at a total estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Read |In three months, Maharashtra lost 4 projects worth Rs 1.8 lakh cr to others

“The central government has also approved projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in the railways sector, and projects worth Rs 50,000 crore for better road infrastructure, for the state of Maharashtra alone. When the government spends such a huge amount on infrastructure projects, it creates lakhs of new jobs also. In the future, countless opportunities for employment will be presented for citizens of Maharashtra,” added Modi.

At the mass employment drive held on Thursday morning at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handed out 2,000 appointment letters to youth for government jobs, as part of the state’s endeavour to create 75,000 new jobs in government departments in the next one year.

While congratulating those who received their appointment letters on Thursday, Modi addressed the audience in Marathi and said, “I congratulate you all wholeheartedly. Some of you received appointment letters today, and I am very happy about this. My best wishes are with you for this.”

The employment drive is part of the Union government’s initiative to create 10 lakh government jobs across the country, on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

At the event, CM Shinde said, “I urge all the new appointees to work with honesty, commitment and transparency. The Centre has approved many infrastructure projects… foreign investment at the Bandra Kurla Complex is increasing as it has been declared a business district. At least 5,000 to 6,000 new jobs will be created due to foreign investment”.

To ensure transparency in the recruitment process, the Maharashtra government earlier this month approved third party participation for the process, with contracts to Tata Consultancy Services and IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection).

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “In the coming week, we are advertising for the recruitment of 18,500 police officers. We are going to fill 10,500 posts in the Rural Development department. Many posts will also be filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The government has decided that recruitment exams will be held through two reputed institutes to maintain transparency.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:29:46 am
Live Blog

