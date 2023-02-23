Remarks against PM Modi: Bombay HC defers proceedings against Rahul Gandhi beyond March 16

The Bombay High Court Thursday deferred the proceedings before a Mumbai magistrate court beyond March 16 in a defamation case lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The case was filed over Rahul’s “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The complainant, BJP supporter Mahesh Shrishrimal, alleged that the remark made over the Rafale fighter jet deal had hurt the sentiments of PM Modi’s supporters.

The single-judge bench of Justice R G Avachat extended relief to Rahul while hearing his plea seeking quashing of the defamation case. In the past too, the HC had deferred the proceedings in the case and granted relief to the Congress leader from personal appearance before the magistrate.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai issued summons to Rahul in October 2019. The former Congress president has not appeared in person so far before the magistrate.

The petition to quash the defamation case was filed before the HC by Rahul’s lawyer Kushal Mor in 2021, arguing that the remark was made against PM Modi and the complainant was not the aggrieved party.

Advocate Niteen Pradhan for the complainant told the bench that he will take some time to argue the matter. “I am arguing against someone (Gandhi) who has been granted sovereign immunity,” Pradhan said.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, representing Gandhi, sought the interim relief be continued till next date, which the bench accepted and fixed the next hearing on March 16.