PM Modi, Amit Shah should put politics aside, ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, says Sanjay Raut

A day after the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee, in Kashmir, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that pointing fingers at Pakistan at would not help but it needs to be seen what steps are being taken by the Centre.

“Kashmiri Pandits are continuously being killed in Kashmir Valley. Yesterday, a young government employee, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed while he was working in his office. This has been happening repeatedly. Attempts are being made to worsen the situation in Kashmir. The Centre and especially Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should take this seriously by keeping aside politics for some time,” Raut told mediapersons on Friday.

He added that ghar wapsi of Kashmiri Pandits was the main agenda of the BJP and the Modi government. “For this, we all had supported the abrogation of Article 370 but Kashmiri Pandits have not returned to the valley. Not only Kashmiri Pandits but also the lives of common people are said to be in danger. Pointing fingers at Pakistan won’t work but it needs to be seen what steps you take,” Raut told the Centre.

The Sena MP further said that one cannot be distracted from the issue of Kashmiri Pandits by raising issues such as recital of Hanuman Chalisa and removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

“Shiv Sena is looking at it very sensitively. We will do what we can. But what is the government doing? It will have to keep aside other issues and look after the safety of Kashmiri Pandits. On one hand, China has invaded and on the other hand, Kashmir is in turmoil. The country can’t afford to be in such a situation,” Raut added.