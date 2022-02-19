PM inaugurates fifth and sixth lines connecting Thane and Diva

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the newly-constructed 9.44 km-long 5th and 6th railway lines connecting Thane and Diva, and flagged off several additional Mumbai local trains via video-conferencing.

During his address, Modi congratulated Mumbai residents and said the new rail lines will help bring a lot of change to their life and will improve ease of living. The new lines will give more impetus to the never-ending life of Mumbai, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined four direct benefits of the two lines: separate lines for local and express trains; trains coming from other states will not have to wait for passing of local trains; mail/express trains can run without much obstruction in the Kalyan to Kurla section and, finally, commuters on the Kalwa-Mumbra line will not be troubled due to blockages every Sunday.

Dedicating to the nation two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva. https://t.co/tjHxoIlDVH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“From today, 36 new local trains will run on Central Railway, most of which are AC trains, and this is part of central government’s commitment in expanding and modernising the facility of local trains,” said the Prime Minister.

“The demand to expand and modernise local trains, which have been serving Mumbai for decades, is very old. In 2008, the foundation stone of this 5th and 6th line was laid. It was supposed to be completed in 2015, but unfortunately, till 2014, the project kept hanging due to different reasons. After that, we started working on it quickly, sorting out the problems,” he said.

Recalling the contribution of the metropolitan city in the progress of independent India, the Prime Minister said that now the effort was to increase Mumbai’s capability manifold with regard to its contribution for Aatmnirbhar Bharat. “That is why our special focus is on creating 21st century infrastructure for Mumbai”, said Modi.

He said efforts are on for adding additional 400 km in the Mumbai suburban rail network and 19 stations are planned to be modernised with facilities like modern CBTC signal system.

PM Modi also emphasised on fast-tracking the Mumbai-Ahemadabad bullet train project, which has been stuck due to several land acquisition issues in Maharashtra.

“Not only within Mumbai, but the rail connectivity of Mumbai with other states of the country also requires speed, there is a need for modernity. That’s why the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail is the need of… today for Mumbai. This will strengthen Mumbai’s potential, Mumbai’s identity as the ‘City of Dreams’. It is the priority of all of us to complete this project at a fast pace…,” said the Prime Minister.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also joined the event through web-link for the inauguration.

Thackeray said that any service that is started in Mumbai, spreads in the entire nation. The country’s train services started from Mumbai to Thane and later on extended across the nation, he said. He also said that during the construction of the fifth and sixth line connecting Thane and Diva, many problems were faced. It was because of the joint effort of the state and the Union government that this project has been completed, said the CM.

Earlier in the day, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Raosaheb Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, inspected Thane railway station’s passenger amenities. They also travelled in a slow local from Thane to Diva and interacted with passengers.

Details of AC suburban services

AC – services (Link – 1)

1. C-4 slow local leaving Kurla at 04.46 hrs arriving CSMT at 05.16 hrs

2. K-1 fast Local leaving CSMT at 05.20 hrs arriving Kalyan at 06.24 hrs

3. K-10 fast local leaving Kalyan at 06.32 hrs arriving CSMT at 07.39 hrs

4. K-17 fast local leaving CSMT at 07.43 hrs arriving Kalyan at 08.46 hrs

5. K-36 fast local leaving Kalyan at 08.54 hrs arriving CSMT at 09.59 hrs

6. K-35 fast local leaving CSMT at 10.04 hrs arriving Kalyan at 11.07 hrs

7. DK-8 fast local leaving Kalyan at 11.22 hrs arriving Dadar at 12.15 hrs

8. DBL-3 fast local leaving Dadar at 12.30 hrs arriving Badlapur at 13.39 hrs

9. BL-36 fast local leaving Badlapur at 13.48 hrs arriving CSMT at 15.14 hrs

10. TL-37* fast local leaving CSMT at 15.19 hrs arriving Titwala at 16.39 hrs

11. TL-50* fast local leaving Titwala at 16.47 hrs arriving CSMT at 18.06 hrs

12. T-109 fast local leaving CSMT at 18.10 hrs arriving Thane at 18.52 hrs

13. T-124 slow local leaving Thane at 18.57 hrs arriving CSMT at 19.55 hrs

14. K-117 slow local leaving CSMT at 20.00 hrs arriving Kalyan at 21.28 hrs

15. K-130 slow local leaving Kalyan at 21.36 hrs arriving CSMT at 23.05 hrs

16. T-147* slow local leaving CSMT at 23.12 hrs arriving Thane at 00.07 hrs

AC – services (Link – 2)

1. T-32 fast local leaving Thane at 08.02 hrs arriving CSMT at 08.50 hrs

2. K-27 fast local leaving CSMT at 08.56 hrs arriving Kalyan at 09.58 hrs

3. DK-6 fast local leaving Kalyan at 10.02 hrs arriving Dadar at 10.52 hrs

4. DBL-1 fast local leaving Dadar at 11.08 hrs arriving Badlapur at 12.21 hrs

5. BL-32 fast local leaving Badlapur at 12.27 hrs arriving CSMT at 13.53 hrs

6. T-77 fast local leaving CSMT at 14.03 hrs arriving Thane at 14.46 hrs

7. T-88 fast local leaving Thane at 15.03 hrs arriving CSMT at 15.45 hrs

8. K-83 fast local leaving CSMT at 16.10 hrs arriving Kalyan at 17.18 hrs

9. K-94 fast local leaving Kalyan at 17.27 hrs arriving CSMT at 18.30 hrs

10. K-103 fast local leaving CSMT at 18.36 hrs arriving Kalyan at 19.41 hrs

11. K-122 slow local leaving Kalyan at 19.56 hrs arriving CSMT at 21.28 hrs

12. K-125 Semi fast local leaving CSMT at 21.42 hrs arriving Kalyan at 23.05 hrs

13. DK-16 slow local leaving Kalyan at 23.11 hrs arriving Dadar at 00.21 hrs

14. DT-1 slow local leaving Dadar at 00.29 hrs arriving Thane at 01.05 hrs

AC – services (Link – 3)

1. T-24 slow local leaving Thane at 07.04 hrs arriving CSMT at 08.00 hrs

2. T-19 fast local leaving CSMT at 08.04 hrs arriving Thane at 08.46 hrs

3. T-46 fast local leaving Thane at 09.03 hrs arriving CSMT at 09.47 hrs

4. A-15 fast local leaving CSMT at 09.51 hrs arriving Ambernath at 11.08 hrs

5. A-30 slow local leaving Ambernath at 11.17 hrs arriving CSMT at 13.02 hrs

6. T-71 slow local leaving CSMT at 13.06 hrs arriving Thane at 14.06 hrs

7. T-86 slow local leaving Thane at 14.22 hrs arriving CSMT at 15.20 hrs

8. DL-29 slow local leaving CSMT at 15.24 hrs arriving Dombivli at 16.43 hrs

9. DL-36 slow local leaving Dombivli at 16.55 hrs arriving CSMT at 18.14 hrs

10. DL43* slow local leaving CSMT at 18.18 hrs arriving Dombivli at 19.37 hrs

11. DL-48* slow local leaving Dombivli at 19.50 hrs arriving CSMT at 21.12 hrs

12. K-123* slow local leaving CSMT at 21.16 hrs arriving Kalyan at 22.45 hrs

13. K-138* slow local leaving Kalyan at 22.56 hrs arriving CSMT at 00.27 hrs

14. C-3* slow local leaving CSMT at 00.31 hrs arriving Kurla at 01.00 hrs

The services marked () will run on Sundays/Holidays with Non AC rake.*