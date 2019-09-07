PM event in Mumbai: Sena MP’s name missing on invitation card; MMRDA sorry

In an apparent goof up by the MMRDA, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale’s name was found excluded from the invitation card for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Mumbai on Saturday, before the mistake was rectified.

According to sources, the Mumbai South Central MP had complained to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) about his name being missing from the list of invitees.

Sources said after the MMRDA apologised and reprinted the invitation card with a correction late on Friday night, Shewale on Saturday attended the PM’s function to lay foundation stone for three metro lines.

Part of the network of Metro lines pass through Shewale’s constituency.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Union minister Ramdas Athavale, an ally of the NDA, attended the event at Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Both of them were seated on the dais along with the PM, Fadnavis and ministers of the BJP.

Modi’s visit comes a few days ahead of the announcement of election dates for the state Assembly elections, slated to be held next month.

The BJP and the Sena have started closed-door parleys to finalise a seat-sharing deal.

Modi began his one-day visit of Maharashtra this morning by taking darshan of Lord Ganesh in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai.

Later in the day, the prime minister is scheduled to address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or Empowered Women’s Meet of Self Help Groups, being organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

He will also inaugurate AURIC Business and Administrative Building and Dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the Nation in Aurangabad.