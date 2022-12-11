PM arrives in Nagpur today to inaugurate Phase 1 of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate Phase I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway, a 520-km stretch connecting Nagpur and Shirdi in Ahmednagar. The PM will visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday to inaugurate several projects.

The six-lane road is the second greenfield expressway in the state after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The entire 701-km project connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is expected to be completed by July 2023.

Considered to be the second longest expressway in the country, it is being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore. When completed, the expressway is likely to be fastest the in the country with vehicles plying at 150 kmph. It will cut down travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai from the existing 16 hours to 8 hours.

After his arrival in Nagpur on Sunday morning, the PM is first scheduled to visit Khapri Metro station and inaugurate two phases of the Metro corridor. Later, he will travel on the Samruddhi expressway and dedicate it for public use.

He is also scheduled to visit Mihan, where he formally inaugurate Nagpur AIIMS, and lay the foundation of several other projects. He will then head to Goa in the afternoon. Started in January 2019, the entire expressway project was expected to be completed by September 2022. However, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and slow pace of work. The expressway will traverse through 10 districts in Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik, six talukas and 392 villages.

It will also help improve connectivity to 14 other adjoining districts, thus helping in the development of 24 districts, including in Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra. To let wildlife pass through the expressway easily, the MSRDC has constructed 96 wildlife structures, which includes seven overpass bridges, 89 underpass bridges, box culverts and a few bridges.

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had visited the expressway on Monday to inspect the work.