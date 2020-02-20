PM 2.5 double the national daily safe limit in Mumbai

The pollution levels also continued to be in the ‘poor’ category for three days in a row in Mumbai. (Representational Image) The pollution levels also continued to be in the ‘poor’ category for three days in a row in Mumbai. (Representational Image)

The average concentration of PM 2.5 (suspended pollutant 2.5 microns or smaller) in the city on Wednesday afternoon was 120ug/m3, double the daily safe limit of 60ug/m3, as per National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

It was also 12 times the international safe limit of 10ug/m3, as per WHO. Particulate matter 2.5 is the city’s most prominent pollutant. The pollution levels also continued to be in the ‘poor’ category for three days in a row. The Air Quality Index (AQI) measured by System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) was 269 for Mumbai on Wednesday evening. SAFAR categorises AQI for PM 2.5 in the 0 to 50 range as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’; 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’ and above 400 as ‘severe’.

Of the 10 stations where SAFAR records AQI, three recorded ‘very poor’ air quality. The Bandra Kurla Complex was the most polluted at 317 AQI, followed by Mazgaon at 304 and Malad at 303.

The city also recorded a slight dip in the maximum temperature in the last 24 hours. The Santacruz observatory of the IMD recorded maximum temperature at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a drop of 1.7 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The day temperature was still four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was also above normal. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperature at 20.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The weather bureau forecast maximum temperature to hover around 34 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours while the night temperature to be around 19 to 20 degrees Celsius.

