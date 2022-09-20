Plot to kill Salman khan: Police team returns to Mumbai after questioning Kapil Pandit in Punjab

A Mumbai Police team that had gone to Punjab to question Kapil Pandit, an accused in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case who had visited actor Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, returned to the city on Sunday.

An official said they got details of the recce conducted by Pandit, like when the recce was conducted and where the accused had stayed at the time. Pandit had told the Punjab police that he, along with two others, were staying on rent at a place on the route taken by the actor while going to his Panvel farmhouse from his Bandra residence.

An officer said their teams have now gone to Panvel to corroborate the details provided by Pandit. “If we get evidence to corroborate the version of events given by them, we will seek their custody in connection with the FIR registered in the case where a threat letter was found at Bandra Bandstand where Salim Khan goes for a walk,” an officer said.