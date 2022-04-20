Plot granted in Navi Mumbai for construction of Venkateshwara temple

The state government has granted a 40,400 sq metre plot at sector 12 in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai to Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam Limited for construction of Venkateshwara temple.

The Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam Limited had earlier constructed temples in Bengaluru, Visakhapatanam, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, New Delhi, Kurukshetra, and Rishikesh on the lines of the Venkateshwara temple at Tirupati.

The government earlier wanted to give land for the purpose in Mumbai only but since a large plot was not available in the state capital, a plot was granted in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

A government official said that the temple could attract religious tourism in state and give an opportunity to locals for self-employment.

Earlier, a plot was granted in Bandra for prasad distribution and selling of books and periodicals.