Pleas challenge govt decision to lift liquor ban in Chandrapur district

A clutch of public interest litigations (PILs) have been moved in the Bombay High Court challenging the state government’s decision to lift a prohibition imposed in April 2015 in Chandrapur district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing on Monday pleas by social activist Dr Abhay Bang, former MLA WS Chatap and few tribals which challenged the decision repealing the ban on liquor sale in Chandrapur.

Senior advocate Rafique Dada and advocate Uday Warunjikar for the petitioners said since the decisions were taken in Mumbai, the petitioners had moved the principal seat in Mumbai. However, Chief Justice Datta said though the decision was taken in Mumbai, there was no reason for such pleas to come before a principal seat. The bench directed for the petitions to be placed before its administrative side.