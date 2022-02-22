Pleas in Bombay High Court seeking stay on release of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Residents of Kamathipura in south Mumbai have approached the Bombay High Court seeking removal of references to the area in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated for release on February 25.

The plea has been filed by a woman on behalf of 55 other Kamathipura residents. It claims that owing to the film, women residing in the neighbourhood “will be termed prostitutes” and “families will have to live with lowered dignity”.

Moreover, Congress MLA Amin Patel through advocate Dhruti Kapadia has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release of the movie, if the filmmakers don’t put out a disclaimer stating that “this work does not intend to show that the Kathiawadi community or any woman from that community to be related as Gangubai Kathiawadi and nor in any event the work Indicates the entire area of Kamathipura is a red-light area.”

Patel’s plea mentions that the daughter of Gangubai Kathiawadi has also objected to the portrayal of her mother as a “mafia queen”.

A social activist has also filed a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film claiming that a scene shown in the trailer of the movie is discriminatory towards people from the northeast. The high court is likely to hear the pleas this week.