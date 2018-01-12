Plea seeks more labs in state to detect diseases, Bombay HC asks govt to reply

A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N W Sambre asked the state government to provide information on laboratories to be set up in the state. (File) A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N W Sambre asked the state government to provide information on laboratories to be set up in the state. (File)

Pointing out the need for more laboratories in the city and the state to detect diseases such as swine flu, malaria and dengue, the Bombay High Court Wednesday said people could not come to Mumbai for a checkup every time.

The petition was filed in 2015 by lawyer Datta Mane based on newspaper articles reporting an increase in the number of deaths caused by

swine flu (H1N1) in Mumbai and Maharashtra the same year. Representing the petitioner, lawyer Radhika Samant said, “After the petition was filed, the government filed their reply when the swine flu was over in the city. They stated in their reply that they have so many hospitals to cure

the patients.”

On Wednesday, Samant informed the court that there were just 21 laboratories in India and seven in the state — four of them private and three government — to detect swine flu, malaria and dengue. There are no labs in most of the states while Mumbai has only two laboratories. Samant also told the court that most people had to travel to Mumbai for the tests.

A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N W Sambre asked the state government to provide information on laboratories to be set up in

the state.

“How many laboratories are there in Maharashtra and how many of them are open to detect? Does Maharashtra government have a proposal

to open new laboratories?”

The court asked the state government to reply in a week.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App