Plea seeks probe into Uddhav Thackeray, family’s assets: A list of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, son’s declared assets

A Mumbai resident and her father moved a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the CBI and ED to conduct an impartial investigation against the alleged disproportionate assets of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The petitioners alleged that Uddhav Thackeray’s family members accumulated ‘Benami property’ and violated provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Representation of Peoples Act. Accusing them of committing serious economic offences, the petitioners alleged that the police have avoided taking legal action against the Thackeray family, on account of heavy political pressure.

Here are the publicly declared assets of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray: