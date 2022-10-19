scorecardresearch
Plea seeks probe into Uddhav Thackeray, family’s assets: A list of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, son’s declared assets

The petitioners claimed the Thackeray family, including Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and son and former state minister Aaditya and their other son Tejas, have amassed disproportionate assets.

The plea claimed that Thackeray, his wife and sons, have never disclosed any service, profession, or business as their particular source of income. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A Mumbai resident and her father moved a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the CBI and ED to conduct an impartial investigation against the alleged disproportionate assets of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The petitioners alleged that Uddhav Thackeray’s family members accumulated ‘Benami property’ and violated provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Representation of Peoples Act. Accusing them of committing serious economic offences, the petitioners alleged that the police have avoided taking legal action against the Thackeray family, on account of heavy political pressure.

Here are the publicly declared assets of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray:

As per the May 2020 affidavit filed by Uddhav Thackeray while filing his nomination papers for the Legislative Council elections, he declared assets worth Rs 143.26 crore.
Uddhav Thackeray total assets
Total assets (self, spouse, HUF): Rs 143.26 crore
Movable (self, spouse, HUF): Rs 61.89 crore
Immoveable (self, spouse): Rs 81.37  crore
Cash (self,spouse, HUF): Rs 2.05 lakh
Income in 2018-19 (self, spouse, HUF): Rs 1.19 crore
Income in 2017-18 (self, spouse, HUF): Rs 89.76 lakh
Properties owned by Uddhav as per the affidavit
Agricultural land at Khalapur taluka in Raigad district jointly owned by Rashmi and Uddhav Thackeray worth Rs 11.5 crore.
Non-agriculture land at Akole in Ahmadanagar and in Mahim, Mumbai worth Rs 14.64 crore.
Commercial building owned by Rashmi Thackeray in Thane worth Rs 3.15 crore.
Two residential buildings at Bandra (E) and Bandra (W) in Mumbai worth Rs 33.73 crore.
Aditya Thackeray assets, as per the affidavit filed by him in the 2019 Assembly elections
Total assets (self, HUF): Rs 17.69 crore
Immovable (self): Rs 4.67 crore
Moveable (self, HUF): Rs 13.02 crore
Cash (self, HUF): Rs 52,467
Income in 2018-19 (self, HUF): Rs 50.94 lakh
Income in 2017-18 (self): Rs 24.21 lakh

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 08:21:11 pm
