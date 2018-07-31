Follow Us:
Monday, July 30, 2018
Plea in HC to set up permanent flagpost near Tilak tombstone

The petitioner moved court after a high-powered committee constituted by the high court denied it permission to do so.

| Mumbai | Published: July 31, 2018 2:59:49 am
bombay high court, mumbai juvenile accused, gangrape juvenile accused, mumbai juvenile imprisonment, Juvenile Justice Board, Juvenile Justice Act  Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

Dadar-based Lokmanya Tilak Swarajya Bhoomi Smarak Samiti has moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to construct a permanent flagpost near the tombstone of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak at Entrance Arch and an underground museum at Swarajya Bhoomi chowpatty.

The petitioner moved court after a high-powered committee constituted by the high court denied it permission to do so. The lawyer representing the petitioner told the court that the state government should make such decisions and not the high-powered committee. The plea seeks directions to the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research ‘Balbharati’ to include a lesson covering the history of the construction of Lokmanya Tilak’s statue in school textbooks published by it.

