Plea in court to expedite trial in Malegaon blast case

The relative of a victim of the 2008 Malegaon blast moved an application before the special court on Tuesday seeking that the trial be expedited.

The application, filed on behalf of Sayyed Nisar Ahmed, who had lost his son in the blast on September 29, 2008, stated that the trial that commenced 10 years after the incident is still pending and the victims are awaiting justice.

The plea, filed through lawyers Sharif Shaikh and Shahid Nadeem, said that while charges were framed in the case by special Judge V S Padalkar in October 2018, 140 witnesses have been examined since then, including two who were partly heard.

It added that after the judge retired in February, no witnesses were examined for various reasons, including that a new judge was not appointed through a notification by the central government.

The application further said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the trial came to a standstill and got delayed by another eight months. It added that with easing of restrictions, the court may now expedite the hearing by summoning witnesses to depose.

