Plea in Bombay HC seeks strategy to hold FYJC admissions despite interim SC stay on Maratha quota

An advocate, who is a parent of a teenager, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking that the state government formulates a strategy to start first year junior college (FYJC) admissions in Maharashtra.

The petitioner, Vishal Saxena, submitted that the process of FYJC admissions had been stalled due to Supreme Court’s interim stay on Maratha reservation and nearly 2.3 lakh students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including his daughter, were facing uncertain future due to the same.

The writ petition, filed on October 18, added that while in the past, FYJC admissions commenced soon after the declaration of SSC results, it was delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It added that after the first round of FYJC admissions was over, the SC stayed Maratha quota on September 9, bringing the entire process to a standstill.

The petition sought directions to the state government to formulate a strategy to start the admission process at the earliest.

