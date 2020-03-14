Plea in Bombay HC against Vijay Mallya being assured special facilities in jail

The plea came up for hearing before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar on Friday. (File) The plea came up for hearing before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar on Friday. (File)

A MUMBAI-BASED NGO, Citizen Action Group, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging absconding businessmen Vijay Mallya being assured special facilities at the Arthur Road Jail, where he could be lodged in future. A court in the United Kingdom is currently hearing Mallya’s extradition proceedings.

The plea came up for hearing before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar on Friday.

Referring to news reports that stated that the Maharashtra prisons department had given assurances to the UK court that Mallya would be provided special facilities, the NGO produced before the HC photographs of cells at the Arthur Road Jail.

The special facilities included separate western style commode attached to the cell, drinking water supply, access to tap water and RO-fitted drinking water dispensers as well as a sanitised cell. The NGO argued that the authorities have also assured that television and special dietary requirements would be provided to Mallya as well as access to lawyers with video conferencing facility.

Advocate Eknath Dhokale, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that inmates in Indian prisons are living in inhumane conditions and are deprived of proper sanitation, food, healthcare and infrastructure. “In these circumstances, providing special benefits and facilities to the absconders and (providing) selective treatments to them is not only in violation of rights of the existing prisoners but also in violation of fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution,” the plea stated.

It was also argued that no VIP facilities should be given to such persons because they are either millionaires or billionaires, as they have eloped and bypassed the ordinary process of law.

Seeking that the court should direct the authorities to produce records pertaining to the facilities assured at Arthur Road Jail to the accused related to extradition cases, the plea said the same should be set aside for being against the Constitution. The NGO also sought that henceforth, authorities should not assure privileged treatment in jails to any foreign government for any fugitive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.