Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Plea in Bombay HC against ‘de facto’ use of Aarogya Setu app at passport office

The petitioner, Tanya Mahajan, said she was denied entry by the passport office in Malad for refusing to install the app despite it being voluntary in nature and the same went against her right to privacy.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai | December 10, 2020 4:07:20 am
Bombay hc, Aarogya Setu app, Aarogya Setu app usage by passport Seva Kendra in mumbai, plea against usage of Aarogya Setu app, indian express newsA division bench, while hearing the writ plea filed by Mahajan, sought response from the regional passport office before the next hearing on January 7, 2021. (File)

An architect has moved the Bombay HC, challenging the “de facto” use of the Aarogya Setu app insisted upon by officials of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Mumbai.

The petitioner, Tanya Mahajan, said she was denied entry by the passport office in Malad for refusing to install the app despite it being voluntary in nature and the same went against her right to privacy. She sought entry into the passport office without the app installed in her cellphone.

A division bench, while hearing the writ plea filed by Mahajan, sought response from the regional passport office before the next hearing on January 7, 2021.

