Plea in Bombay HC after unvaccinated Symbiosis staff asked to go on unpaid leave

AN EMPLOYEE of Pune’s Symbiosis Centre for International Education (SCIE) has recently moved the Bombay High Court challenging a communication issued by the university, asking employees, who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, to go on unpaid leave till they produce vaccine certificates.

Subrata Mazumdar, who joined the institution in 2005 and now works as supervisor, claimed that he was arbitrarily asked to go on leave without pay, as he had not taken vaccines against Covid-19 due to his personal preference. He added that vaccination cannot be made mandatory, and therefore, the institution’s action must be declared illegal.

Asking the petitioner to add SCIE as a party to the case, Justice Anil K Menon and Justice Nitin R Borkar on Wednesday said that respondents shall ensure that they are represented during the next hearing on May 13.

As per the plea filed through advocates Animesh Jadhav, Vasant Kumar Takke and S N More, Mazumdar said that he, along with other employees, had received an email from the director of Symbiosis Society, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune, seeking compliance with Covid-19 vaccination norms. However, he responded expressing his inability to get vaccinated due to personal health conditions.

On January 20, the employees again received an email from the human resources department of the university, asking them to go on leave without pay with immediate effect till they can provide documentary evidence of vaccination.

This prompted Mazumdar to approach the HC with a plea against the university director and dean of administration and academics, seeking that his services be reinstated and a direction be issued that the January 20 communication be declared as illegal and unconstitutional.