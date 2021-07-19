Plea highlighting ‘illegal, unauthorised’ structures in Kalyan-Dombivali quite serious, says court

Seeking responses from the authorities, HC posted a further hearing on the PIL to July 29. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court has observed that allegations of illegal or unauthorised constructions on government and municipal corporation land in the Kalyan-Dombivali area were “quite serious” and directed the state government and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to respond to a PIL pertaining to the matter within two weeks. No further extension, the court said, would be granted to file an affidavit beyond next the hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni on July 14 was hearing PIL by social activist Harishchandra Shantaram Mhatre seeking directions to state and civic authorities to take appropriate measures against all the illegal or unauthorised constructions made within boundaries of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

The court also reiterated its concerns over the loss of government land to unauthorised constructions that later got regularised and resulted in the state having to give up ownership of the said properties. Recently, the HC had also remarked that state land had become “paternal property” of the executive.

In the present case, the petitioner stated that the information received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act had revealed some of the constructions in Dombivali, including Shastri Nagar, Ram Mandir Road and Kopar Road areas among others were made on government land and some of these were done by encroaching on private lands.

Advocate Shriram Kulkarni, appearing for the petitioner, stated most of these “illegally constructed” buildings were residential and the purchasers were a group of middle-class families.

Additional government pleader P P Kakade and assistant government pleader Nisha Mehra submitted they have sought instructions from the department concerned, however, till the date of hearing, no response from such department has been received.

Seeking responses from the authorities, HC posted a further hearing on the PIL to July 29.