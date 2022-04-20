Plea seeking contempt action filed against Sanjay Raut, Walse-Patil over comments against judiciary

An association of lawyers Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and others, urging the court to take cognizance of alleged contempt committed by them by levelling allegations against the judiciary.

The plea by the Indian Bar Association through advocate Ishwarlal S Agarwal sought contempt proceedings against them under the Contempt of Court Act. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Saamana newspaper editor Rashmi Thackeray have also been made respondents in the plea.

Abhishek Mishra, an advocate who is on record, claimed that the political leaders have levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the high court judges and the entire judiciary through various media platforms. Mishra said it was done “to undermine the dignity and majesty of courts to shake the faith of common person in judiciary which is grossest contempt of court.”

The HC is likely to hear the PIL on April 26.

On April 14, a day after the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, booked in the INS Vikrant cheating case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that there are people with a “certain ideology” in the judiciary and that those associated with a certain party were getting relief from courts. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil echoed similar views.

Raut had claimed that the state of the judicial system is very grim. “The state of the country’s judiciary is so critical today that we often remember Dr Babasaheb Ambekar.”

Speaking to media persons on the interim protection granted to Somaiya, Raut had said, “It is clear that there are people of a certain ideology in the judiciary. In Maharashtra and the country, there is a serious trend of providing security and relief to the people of a particular party from arrest. Why don’t the leaders of MVA get this relief? Why shouldn’t they be protected from arrest? Why do people of a particular party get protection? People are sceptical about the circumstances in which the accused got bail.”

Walse-Patil said, “It is surprising how people associated with a certain political party are getting relief and others are not. There are such cases before us. So, such a question can easily come to the mind of anyone and there is nothing wrong with it.”