scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Plea by 2 ‘ineligible’ LL.B students to sit for semester exams: HC seeks MU reply

Despite the MU Admission Regulating Authority approving their admission, the university had declared Balu Krishna Mutke and Govindkumar Mishra ineligible for the third-year LLB course through letters issued in April and July, respectively.

Mumbai University, Mumbai University llb course, Mumbai University llb course semester exams, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsSangvikar told HC that the fifth semester exams are to commence from November 29 and if the petitioners are not allowed to appear for the same, along with the subsequent sixth semester exams, it would cause prejudice to them and they would lose time they spent in studying for the course.

Two students, who have completed two years in LL.B (Bachelor of Law) course, have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Mumbai University (MU), which has refused to allow them to appear for the fifth semester exams of the third and final year.

Advocate Vinod Sangvikar told Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Dige that the petitioners had secured admission for the LL.B course after clearing MH-CET for law courses and submitted requisite documents to the Oriental Law College at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai and also attended classes.

Despite the MU Admission Regulating Authority approving their admission, the university had declared Balu Krishna Mutke and Govindkumar Mishra ineligible for the third-year LLB course through letters issued in April and July, respectively.

Mutke was told by MU that he was ineligible for the exam, as he did not obtain the requisite 45 per cent marks in his undergraduate course, which is needed to get admission to the three-year LL.B course. Mishra was told that he could not sit for the exams, as he had secured his bachelor’s degree from an unauthorised university.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...
Quick analysis: What Ajay Maken’s resignation in Rajasthan means, i...Premium
Quick analysis: What Ajay Maken’s resignation in Rajasthan means, i...
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...

The students, both nearly 50 years of age, have said that MU should have told them about this at the time of admission to the first-year course.

More from Mumbai

Sangvikar told HC that the fifth semester exams are to commence from November 29 and if the petitioners are not allowed to appear for the same, along with the subsequent sixth semester exams, it would cause prejudice to them and they would lose time they spent in studying for the course. Seeking MU’s response, the HC posted will hear the case next week

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 04:19:07 am
Next Story

Differences on Ukraine but dialogue vital: G20

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement