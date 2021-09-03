Plea to include book sales as essential service: Bombay HC issues notices to central, state govts

The Bombay High Court issued notices to the central and state governments Friday on a petition seeking to include “sale of books” as an essential service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1968.

The division bench of Justices K K Tated and P K Chavan asked the central government through the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the state government through its Chief Secretary to file their replies to the petition by Marathi Prakashak Parishad, an organisation of Marathi book publishers.

The plea filed in April had said that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, several restrictions have been placed on businesses, except those which are considered to be essential. It said that since books are not listed as essential items, the curbs have adversely affected book publishing industries in Marathi and other languages.

The petition said everyone cannot afford laptops or smartphones and, hence, books are a source of knowledge, information and education for many.