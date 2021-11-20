Plea in Bombay High Court seeks quashing of Subodh Jaiswal’s selection as CBI director

A FORMER ACP of the Maharashtra Police has recently filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the appointment of IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal as the CBI director. Jaiswal, who held the post of the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP), was appointed as the CBI director in May.

Former ACP Rajendra Trivedi has approached the HC stating that the appointment was in contravention of the Delhi Police Establishment Act and seeking to call for record and proceedings of the committee that approved his name as a candidate.

The petition stated that the CBI director must necessarily be the seniormost IPS officer with “impeccable and unbreachable credibility” and an experience in investigation of anti-corruption cases. It claimed that Jaiswal, during his tenure as a police officer, was never attached to any anti-corruption wing and hence, does not possess the requisite experience required under the Act.

The petition also stated that a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Jaiswal – who was then a deputy inspector general – to investigate a fake and counterfeit stamps case was set up in 2002, in reference to the Telgi case. It claimed that strictures were passed against Jaiswal by the Supreme Court in the case and it was transferred to the CBI.

The petition further said that the observations have not been withdrawn or expunged till date. Strictures were also passed against him by the Pune court and an appeal filed by Jaiswal before the HC is pending, it added.

The petition stated that a three-member committee that decided on his inclusion in the panel of candidates for the post would not have approved his name with this material placed before it. It said that grave prejudice would be caused to the investigations by the central agency with Jaiswal at its helm.

Lawyer Subhash Talekar, who filed the petition on behalf of Trivedi, said that a praecipe has been submitted for an urgent hearing before the HC. Trivedi had earlier also challenged the appointment of Jaiswal as the Maharashtra DGP, which is pending.

Further, Trivedi had moved the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) against a transfer order passed by Jaiswal when he was the Mumbai Police commissioner. The MAT had in 2018 ordered for Trivedi’s reinstatement. The order is also under challenge before the HC.