Plea in Bombay HC seeks SIT probe against Daya Nayak over ‘false drugs case’

July 27, 2022 1:17:38 am
A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court (HC) against police officer Daya Nayak, seeking an investigation against him by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge of HC to investigate the “false” narcotics case registered against the petitioners.
The three petitioners claimed that Nayak had wrongfully implicated them in a narcotics case in 2019. The petitioners claimed that while Nayak was posted at Amboli police station, he had demanded money from one accused apprehended with sandalwood, after which the petitioner, who was told about the same, had reported it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
According to the plea, Nayak came to know about the complaint and he “implicated the petitioners with vendetta” in a narcotics case.
The bench asked the petitioners to add Nayak as a respondent party to the case as serious allegations had been made against him, and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.
A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh on Tuesday was hearing a plea by the three accused in the narcotics case – Mohammed Wasim Abdul Latif Shaikh (47), Mustafa Zulfiqar Charniya (37), and Tanveer Abdul Aziz Paryani (47) – who are currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.
Advocate Ghanashyam Upadhyay, appearing for petitioners, submitted that they had been falsely implicated in the narcotics case for making a complaint against Nayak for demanding a bribe in another case. The plea said that in 2019, Nayak was attached to the Amboli police station and had apprehended a consignment of sandalwood. He had caught one Sayed Inayat Ali Yawar Abbas alias Mohammed as a suspect in the case and allegedly demanded money from him. According to the petitioners, Mohammed discussed Nayak’s demand with the petitioners, who were his friends, and they approached ACB with a complaint against Nayak.
The plea claimed that the ACB had decided to set up a trap in March 2019, and catch Nayak while he was accepting the alleged extortion amount. However, on the same day, Nayak was put on bandobast duty for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally in the city and the plan was called off.
The court will hear the plea next on August 18.
