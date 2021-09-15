Plea in Bombay HC alleging corruption by Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, seeks central probe

A suspended motor vehicle inspector of the Nashik regional transport office has recently approached the Bombay High Court alleging corruption in the RTOs in the state.

The plea has also accused Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab and six senior officers of corruption in connection with transfers and postings in the RTOs, amounting to several crores of rupees.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar on Wednesday was hearing a writ petition by suspended inspector Gajendra Patil filed through advocates V P Rane and Venkatesh Shewale, which sought an investigation into alleged corruption in state transport department, through an independent central investigation agency, preferably CBI.

Patil claimed that he was suspended after he had complained about the alleged corruption to his superior, however, no redressal was availed.

Patil has also alleged corruption at border checkposts, settlement of cases against some private operators and illegal registration of BS-4 vehicles.

Parab was recently summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case in which allegations have been levelled against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Parab has come under the ED scanner after suspended and dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, in a letter he tried to submit to the NIA court, claimed that the transport minister had asked him to carry out extortion to the tune of Rs 50 crore from a private trust.

The HC on Wednesday refused urgent hearing in Patil’s plea and posted the matter to October 8. “Courts should not be used for political battles,” the HC said.