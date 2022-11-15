scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Plea against VIP entry fee at Trimbakeshwar

The petitioner said that the temple had been declared as an “ancient monument” under the Ancient Monument Preservation Act which requires protection of the monument and the impugned decision was against the law.

Trimbakeshwar, an ancient temple in Nashik, is visited by devotees from across India. (Photo: PTI/File)

A SOCIAL activist, who is a former trustee of the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust in Nashik, has recently approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL challenging the levy of Rs 200 by the trust as charges for VIP entry into the temple. The petitioner said that the temple had been declared as an “ancient monument” under the Ancient Monument Preservation Act which requires protection of the monument and the impugned decision was against the law.

Following a dispute between members of the Temple Trust, the Supreme Court in 2011 had directed that the temple was to be managed by a nine-member committee and the levy of charges for VIP entry commenced after the new panel was formed.

The plea, filed by Lalita Shinde, claimed that it was a “discriminatory” practice started by the respondent panel by allowing privileges and special opportunities to devotees paying a fee or buying a ticket to visit the temple and therefore the same is “wrong and illegal.” The petitioner said several representations were made to archaeological department stating that the charges for VIP entry was a discrimination between the rich and poor.

Advocate Rameshwar Gite for the petitioner, a former trustee of the Trust, told a division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Dige that a distinction has been created between persons having money and those who do not have it and as the property is being managed by the ASI, the entry to the temple should be controlled by them and no law allows the Trust to take such a decision.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 03:40:00 am
Live Blog

