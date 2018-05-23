Mumbai: Player, coach & referee — 22-year-old woman living her football dream

Football referee Snehal Mathur (right). (Express photo) Football referee Snehal Mathur (right). (Express photo)

By Aleya Dutta Choudhary

On a hot summer afternoon in the city, two teams are playing a tightly-contested final of a football tournament. With just a couple of minutes left on the clock, a scuffle breaks out in the penalty box and two players go down. The stakes are high and tension hangs in the air. Unperturbed by all of it, 22-year-old Snehal Manchkar raises the whistle to her lips, points towards the spot and awards a penalty. The ‘guilty’ team’s coach shouts, insults and claims foul-play from the sidelines, but Mathur can’t hear a thing. She is too absorbed in the thick of the action.

“You need two things to be a good referee — to know the rules of football inside out, and to be fit enough to keep up with the players on the field,” says Manchkar.

A player at heart herself, Manchkar has played as a forward for the Maharashtra side at multiple National Games. It has been seven years since she started playing, but it was only a year ago that she got into officiating games primarily at the school level for both girls and boys teams.

“Playing football was never a viable source of income. Being a referee, however, allows me to couple my love for football with practical life demands. Now, I’m bringing home something while simultaneously being able to live the dream,” she says. Her day starts with a morning run of 6 km, followed by basic strengthening exercises. She then leaves to coach children from 1st to 5th standard in Apeejay School in Kharghar, a part-time job she has taken up. “Coaching part time leaves me enough time to devote to officiating,” she says, adding, “I get home around 9.30- 10 pm, tired but satisfied.”

Manchkar, a resident of Nerul, makes anything between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000 during a tournament. “There is no lack of opportunity. Matches are organised almost every day, and referees are summoned based on their availability and level of expertise,” she says. Recently at the Mumbai District Football Association women’s league, she played her matches and afterwards played a referee’s role in junior level games. Becoming a referee was an opportunity she chanced upon last year during a three-day referee course by the Western Indian Football Association. After passing their fitness test, Manchkar realised she could become a referee. She enrolled herself in the Premier Skills Referee Course and got selected for it. “After qualifying as a referee, I had to register myself with the All India Football Federation and obtain a Referee Identification Number. Now, I have been added to a group, from where I receive my postings and then go for the matches.” She is always a little tense before a game. “I want to give my 100 per cent and I want to be fair. A team that deserves to win should not miss out because I made a wrong call. During the game, the tension dissipates, and everything else but football takes a backseat.” There are only a handful of women referees in the city. Manchkar acknowledges that sometimes the system is wired against them. “Recently at a game I was officiating in Bandra, I took a decision that was somewhat controversial but true to the rule book. The coach said that I didn’t know anything because I was a girl. But I have studied and learnt more than him,” she says.

“There is scope for women in football in India,” she says. Manchkar, a commerce graduate, wants to pursue a degree in physical education. Now a Category 5 referee, she is working her way up, first to higher categories (Category 1 is the highest) and then towards becoming a senior national referee and ultimately a FIFA official. “Football is the only thing I see in my future,” she says.

