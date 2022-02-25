Platform inviting nature-based solutions for water scarcity, flood risk launched

Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray launched ‘TheCityFix Lab: Accelerating Nature Based Solutions’ initiative for Mumbai on Friday. Under the initiative, critical urban issues such as water scarcity, flood and heat risk, declining air quality and vegetation loss will be addressed by inviting innovative nature-based solutions from individual citizens and groups.

The platform will support winners’ solutions and help implement them on a pilot basis. Participants can send in their solutions by March 28.

A webinar on the initiative was attended by environmentalist and Padma Shree awardee Tulsi Gowda, who is known for planting more than 30,000 trees in Karnataka and is renowned for her vast knowledge of various tree species. “Forests are critical to climate action. We need to grow more trees. We must look at creating a balance between growing forests and development, and this has to be consciously done. I am not against development but let there be a balance between forests and cities,” Gowda said while convening the first ‘India Forum for Nature Based Solutions’ in the virtual meeting.

The event was organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and World Resources Institute India (WRI India) with an aim to address climate change-driven urban challenges.

Thackeray said the accelerator is a further step “where we are looking at innovative solutions to break the business-as-usual scenario” and look at radical changes.

“Over the last two-three years, we have been working towards building climate resilience through various steps, including climate action plans, establishment of electric-vehicle cells in cities like Mumbai and Pune and the ban on single-use plastic. I hope that the solutions will set an example for the world,” said Thackeray.