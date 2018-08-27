Plastic in municipal solid waste is down by 50 per cent: Maharashtra Environment Dept Secretary

Anil Diggikar (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Anil Diggikar (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Anil Diggikar, Principal Secretary in the state environment department, says the ban on plastic has begun to show results. In an interview to The Indian Express, he speaks about plastic bags still in circulation, buyback mechanism for multi-layered packaging material, plastic bottles and milk pouches.

For more than a month now, after the amended notification on the plastic ban issued on June 30, all plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items have come back into circulation. What is the reason for this?

Bags that were already in stock with retail shopkeepers or households have come back into circulation. We have closed all factories that were manufacturing the plastic bags. We have already instructed all the local bodies to take stringent action against use of plastic bags.

It would be proper to state that plastic garbage has considerably reduced in the state. The environment minister conducted a review meeting in July about the status of implementation of the Maharashtra Plastic Notification 2018 with all district collectors, Chief Executive Officers of zilla parishads and municipal commissioners of civic bodies through video-conferencing. It was reported by the municipal corporations that there is a 40-50 per cent reduction in plastic waste in municipal solid waste and, in some local bodies, this has reduced by up to 75 per cent. All enforcement authorities have been directed to implement the Maharashtra Plastic Notification 2018 scrupulously and initiate action against defaulters as per the provisions. It is reported by the municipal authorities that around Rs 86 lakh in fines have been collected so far from violators, especially from shopkeepers, retailers and stockists.

Do you think that local civic bodies are going slow in taking action against the violators?

It is true that initially, as per the High Court’s directions, action against individuals was not initiated. But people at large have welcomed the ban on plastic. Awareness programmes are being conducted by local authorities and it seems that the use of plastic bags and banned items are gradually stopping.

A large number of non-woven polypropylene bags and bags with tags ‘I am not plastic’ or ‘compostable bags’ are in the market. Are these bags allowed?

As per the notification, non-woven polypropylene bags and bags with tags like ‘I am not plastic’ or ‘compostable bags’ are not allowed. However, compostable bags are allowed only for plant nurseries, horticulture, agriculture, handing of solid waste. Bags or sheets used for this purpose shall prominently have the words “exclusively for this purpose only” printed on it. The manufacturer or seller of compostable plastic carry bags shall obtain a certificate from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) before marketing or selling it for this purpose. In order to guide the public at large about the banned and unbanned plastic and thermocol items, a booklet showing pictorial information has been published and already posted on MPCB’s and environment department’s website.

The government has allowed ‘compostable plastic bags’ only for handling certain items. But there are fewer manufacturers for it and the certification process with the CPCB requires six-seven months. How do you plan to tackle this?

There are 10 manufacturers already in the market which have obtained the certificate from the CPCB.

Despite extending deadlines till July 11, the buyback or depository scheme for plastic bottles and milk pouches hasn’t yet started. Is an extension being considered?

PET bottle manufacturers have already started printing buyback price on bottles. The preliminary meeting with some of the dairy manufacturers was conducted at the MPCB level. There is no extension of deadline for buyback scheme.

The government has brought multi-layered, tetra packs and e-commerce packaging under the ambit of law for collection and recycling of plastic used for packaging. What is the status?

As per the provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2018, it is the primary responsibility of producers, importers and brand owners, who introduce the product in the market, to collect used multi-layered plastic and sachets. They need to establish a system for collecting back plastic waste generated due to their products.

The MPCB has conducted two meetings with multi-layered packaging manufacturers/brand owners and associations in order to review implementation of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR). During the meeting, it was noticed that adequate managerial and financial resources have not been earmarked by the producers/brand owners/importers for waste management. So, the MPCB chairman has issued directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986 to the multi-layered packaging brand owners, who have been directed to create a separate fund for discharging the liabilities under the Plastic Waste Management Rules and credit 25 paise per sachet or packet introduced or sold by them in Maharashtra. This fund shall be strictly used for implementation of approved EPR plan and quarterly reports submitted to the MPCB. Similar directions have also been issued by the MPCB to PET bottle manufacturers to create a separate fund and credit 15 paise per bottle. The purpose is, sound management of used packaging.

During the meeting with the multi-layered packaging brand owners, they were asked to develop a collection module to collect used plastic sachets/pouches generated from households.

The government had talked about carrying out extensive awareness campaigns across the state.

The government has initiated awareness campaigns and instructions have been given to all enforcement authorities, especially local bodies, to give wide publicity through hoardings, slogans about the notification and initiate awareness programmes in their cities. The government has spent Rs 3.27 crore to publicise the notification.

