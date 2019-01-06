Plastic ban: Months later, BMC yet to offer ice-boxes to fish sellers

EVEN AFTER taking credit for implementing plastic ban in the state, the Shiv Sena-led BMC is yet to provide ice-boxes to fish sellers in all civic markets. The plan was to phase out the banned thermocol boxes that these sellers used to store fish once ice-boxes were provided to them.

The state environment department, headed by Sena Minister Ramdas Kadam, in June 2018 had banned all types of plastic bags, single-use plastic items like spoons, cups and plates. The ban also included thermocol items. Those violating the ban was to pay a penalty between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 and serve a jail term of three months. Following the ban, there was an uproar among the fishermen community, considered to be the Sena’s votebank. Gardens and Markets committee chairman Haji Haleem Khan had then promised to provide for ice boxes to the fishing community.

According to estimates by the BMC, Rs 2.5 crore is required to provide the ice boxes. There are at least 18,000 fish sellers in the municipal markets across the city.

“No budget provision was made for purchasing ice boxes in this year’s budget. But we have now made the necessary financial provision, “ said an official from the BMC’s market department.

Khan said: “A proposal to buy ice boxes was sent to the civic administration four months ago. I was following this issue but because of delay in paper work, it took time. Now, the BMC has sanctioned the budget and soon a proposal will be sent to standing committee for approval.”