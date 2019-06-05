Plastic ban in Maharashtra will take three-four years to be successful, says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said it will take at least three to four years for the 100 per cent plastic ban to be successful.

Advertising

“I don’t say that the plastic ban will be 100 per cent successful in one year. It will take 3-4 years for it. But the success of the plastic ban is that the people have started talking about it and the alternatives to plastic,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray was speaking at a programme organised by the state Environment Department and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board on the eve of World Environment Day. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, Minister of State for Environment Pravin Pote were present for the programme.

A book on the plastic ban, a report on air quality in the state and a website to show air quality rating of major cities, were inaugurated. “The state has taken a lead in implementing the plastic ban and the credit goes to the people,” said Fadnavis.

Advertising

“We must realise that cities contribute more in pollution. So, our responsibility and role is larger to protect environment. We are working hard on sewage treatment and solid waste management. Our attempt is to treat the sewage water 100 per cent in the next 2-3 years so that it can then be given to farmers and industries,” he added.

Kadam said he will take steps to ensure the effective implementation of the plastic ban and will make it 90 per cent successful before the Assembly polls. “The waste from the dumping grounds of municipal corporations and councils should be converted into organic fertiliser and be given to farmers with 50 per cent subsidy. It will surely help reduce the farmer suicides in the state,” said Kadam.