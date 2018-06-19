Plastic ban: Deadline for plastic buyback mechanism in Mumbai extended

Plastic buyback mechanism in Mumbai has been extended. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Plastic buyback mechanism in Mumbai has been extended. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

While the ban on plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items will be in force from June 23, it has now emerged that the state Environment Department has extended the deadline for plastic bottle manufacturers and milk dairies to set up a buyback mechanism until July 11. Meanwhile, sources in the Department said that the confusion over use of plastics at the manufacturing level is likely to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.

Officials from the State Environment Department said that it had issued an amendment on April 11 to the plastic ban notification issued on March 23. “In the amendment, we had removed the ban on plastic bottles less than 0.5 litre. Besides, we gave three months’ time to the plastic bottle manufacturers and milk dairies for setting up a buyback mechanism,” said an official from the Department adding that the plastic bottle manufacturers and milk dairies are now expected to set up this mechanism by July 11.

As per the notification issued by the Department on March 23, the ban is on the manufacture, usage, transport, distribution, wholesale and retail sale and storage, import of plastic bags with handle and without handle and single-use disposable dishes, cups, plates, glasses, forks, bowls, containers, plastic packaging to wrap or store products, and packaging of food items and food grain material. Besides, it has banned the use of plastic and thermocol for decoration purposes.

However, senior officials in the Department said there is a lot of confusion about use of plastic for various items at the manufacturing level. “We have given exemption for using plastic packaging at the manufacturing stage. But in many cases such as pulses, grocery or masala, materials are bought in bulk and then packaged in small quantities by retailers or traders. The consumers won’t buy such items in bulk but in small quantities. The confusion is whether this packaging is considered primary or secondary. Hence, we need to relook at it carefully so as to not inconvenience people,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The official further said that the issue may affect small traders or retailers. “So, we may need to give further clarity on use of plastic for packaging and may allow packaging by retailers or traders as well. We may ensure that no plastic other than plastic used for packaging is used. Otherwise, it will be difficult for people to sell their items and conduct their business,” explained the official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App