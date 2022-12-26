‘Planning to bring Tree Plantation Plan to every city on the lines of the city development plan’

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs, Fisheries, and also the Guardian Minister of Chandrapur and Gondia district, in an interaction with Vallabh Ozarkar, talks about the various steps being taken to promote 65 new eco-tourism spots, the introduction of Tree Plantation Plan (TPP) for every city on the lines of the city development plan (DP) and the state’s cultural policy. Excerpts:

The cultural department has set up a committee for the state’s cultural policy. Can you describe its role?

Every 10 years, we review the cultural policy of the state to see how much implementation of the policy has been done and identify the reasons behind the lack of implementation as well. We do it after every 10 years because technology moves ahead in that time, which impacts our society. In the past 50 years, technology has evolved and that has also impacted our culture. To take forward our state’s culture, we will hold discussions with relevant experts and a policy draft will be prepared and later implemented.

What would be the cultural policy of the state? Some are alleging attempts to saffronise the state’s culture. What is your say on this?

I don’t want to talk about those making such allegations. I will request that if they have any concept or objection then they should come forward and share it with us instead of just criticising. As a cultural minister, for me, caste, creed, colour or rightist/leftist are not important. I expect them to make suggestions and share concepts to take forward the state’s cultural heritage. I am willing to meet them and communicate about that. No saffronisation of the state’s culture is taking place.

What will be the cultural policy of the state?

The policy will have a lot of things. It will be intergrative and comprehensive. In 36 districts we are conducting 36 festivals on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of the Independence. Six divisional festivals will be held as well. We have decided to implement several programmes for the exchange the cultures from every region of the state.

In the new policy, we will address the shortfalls in the earlier policy and implement necessary solutions. Apart from that, we will be trying to create infrastructure to take forward the cultural sector. A portal will be created to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talents. There are around 138 topics that will be included in the policy following analysis and discussions.

Advertisement

Is there any programme for tree plantation in urban areas?

We are doing different experiments in this regard to promote agroforestry in the state. We are exploring a Tree Plantation Plan for every city along the lines of the Development Plan. A committee has been constituted to study the possibilities and include them in law thereby making it a compulsory step. So, along with DP, there will be TTP. The TTP will also help check carbon emissions from the industries.

What are the plans to promote eco-tourism in the state?

Advertisement

We have decided to develop 65 spots for eco-tourism in the state. These beautiful and unexplored spots will be developed in a phase-wise manner. A detailed note of these 65 spots has been prepared. Along with that, we have the bio-diversity board, which held its first meeting to conserve biodiversity and has appealed to everyone to come forward.